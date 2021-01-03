‘Dating Sunday’: Online Dating Rise on the First Sunday in January

DES MOINES, Iowa – A New Year means setting new resolutions and possibly finding love.

People are hopeful about finding love that dating apps have named the first Sunday in January as “Dating Sunday” or “Singles Sunday.”

“You know that’s not something I had ever heard, but after thinking about it, it’s pretty obvious to me,” said CEO Midwest Matchmaking Courtney Quinlan.

“A lot of people have their resolutions, and one of those resolutions for a lot of people is to find love.”

According to the Match Group, the company that owns the dating apps Tinder and Hinge say they saw a 40% increase in engagement on the first Sunday of the year.

So how do can you get your profile noticed?

“I would say like, grammar; punctuation is huge. And, you know, spell things correctly, write full sentences.”

Quinlan also recommends avoiding taking selfies and ditch wearing sunglasses and filters.

“I personally think it plays like a toxic dating culture,” said Des Moines resident Chaise Zaahrt.

However, while some are hoping to find love online, others are not too sure about finding love online.

“I’m honestly very indifferent about online dating. It’s hit or miss a lot of the time,” said Des Moines resident Angela Cermele.

Although many people are logging online if you don’t find love on Sunday, Quinlan said it is not too late to find love.

“There is not a bad time to find love.”