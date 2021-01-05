Date Set for Jason Carter’s Iowa Supreme Court Appeal to Vacate Civil Judgment in Mother’s Wrongful Death

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s Supreme Court will hear an appeal later this month from a Marion County man who was found civilly liable for the 2015 death of his mother, though he was later acquitted of first-degree murder in the case.

Oral arguments in Jason Carter’s appeal have been scheduled for January 21st. He is appealing the civil judgment that found him responsible for the death of Shirley Carter, who was found shot to death in her Lacona home in June of 2015.

Bill Carter, Jason’s father, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the case after becoming frustrated with local law enforcement who hadn’t charged Jason in his wife’s death. In 2017, Jason was found civilly responsible in the case and a judgment of $10 million was levied.

Just days after the civil trial concluded, Jason Carter was arrested and charged with Shirley Carter’s murder. A jury found him not guilty in March of 2019.

Jason Carter has tried multiple times to get the civil judgment vacated but his appeals to the district court have been unsuccessful. He claims other possible suspects in the murder were not investigated fully and information about their possible involvement was kept from him and his lawyers prior to the civil trial.

He has also filed civil lawsuits against his father, the state, and investigators involved in his case, though those lawsuits are on hold during the Iowa Supreme Court proceedings.

Carter claims the district court made errors, including denying his motion to continue the civil trial while the homicide investigation was still underway. He also says the district judge should have recused themself in his appeal to vacate the sentence.