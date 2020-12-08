DART’s Electric Buses Now on the Streets of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — DART’s all-electric, zero emission buses are now in service in the metro.

Bus drivers began their training with the new buses on local route 60 Tuesday morning. That route covers the University Ave.-Ingersoll Ave. loop.

DART is testing a total of seven electric buses. Each bus will save roughly 230,000 pounds of greenhouse gases per year and provide a quieter ride.

“As excited as we are for riders to experience the difference, everyone will benefit from the introduction of electric buses,” said DART CEO Elizabeth Presutti. “I hope you will catch a ride on Iowa’s first electric buses and learn firsthand how they are clean, quiet and support DART’s mission of connecting our communities.”

The fleet is expected to get 150 to 230 miles per charge and will be on the streets eight to ten hours per day.