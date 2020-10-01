DART Shows Off New Electric Addition to its Fleet

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority unveiled Iowa’s first all-electric, zero-emissions bus Thursday as a part of a pilot project.

Seven electric buses will take the road this fall as 100 drivers learn how to operate the vehicles.

“It is new technology and with that comes a lot of learning and so we will be testing these vehicles and their performance in relationship to other vehicles in our fleet,” said Elizabeth Presutti, DART CEO.

The buses will save roughly 230,000 pounds of greenhouse gases annually and provide a quieter ride. The fleet is expected to get 150-230 miles per single charge and will be on the streets eight to 10 hours per day. These buses will also have wi-fi, USB charging ports, and real-time tracking abilities for riders.

“We are just really excited to be able to bring this technology to greater Des Moines. We do believe that it is the future,” Presutti said.

Through a partnership with MidAmerican Energy, DART received a $1.45 million federal grant to help fund the project.

The electric fleet is expected to be added into service on Route 60, the Ingersoll/University Avenue Loop in Des Moines later this year.