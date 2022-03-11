DES MOINES – Des Moines Area Rapid Transit’s ridership levels are increasing after a sharp decrease during the pandemic. Year to date, DART has seen a 50% increase in ridership but still isn’t at pre-pandemic levels.

“Pre-pandemic we provided close to 15,000 rides per weekday,” Erin Hockman with DART said, “During the pandemic in a period of more of a shutdown we were still providing around five to six thousand rides per weekday.”

While ridership levels have increased for many of DART’s services, one area that’s lagged behind is their express routes.

“Our express routes is one area where we haven’t started to see a lot of ridership recovery whereas we are at a lot of our other service so that’s one area we are taking a look at,” Hockman said.

DART cares about taking public input when making decisions about what services to offer. Hockman said this is to better meet the community’s transit needs. There are currently plans to potentially reduce the number of trips on the express routes.

“Now that we’re two years kind of post-pandemic, we’re really looking to that recovery we feel like it’s a good time to start to look at okay where can we tailor a little bit more to the demand,” Hockman said.

With gas prices surging DART may see an increase in riders looking for a more affordable way to commute to work.