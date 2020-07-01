DART Resumes Collecting Fares

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday DART will resume collecting fares for bus rides. Prices will be the same as they were before the pandemic, but passengers will notice changes to the interior of the buses.

To comply with social distancing guidelines, DART has blocked off half of the seats on each bus to be at 50% capacity. They’ve also put up a temporary barrier between the driver and the farebox.

Chief External Affairs Officer at DART, Erin Hockman said the company decided this was the right time to make a few changes.

“We’re providing about 6,000 trips per day right now. Helping people get to jobs and you know do their grocery shopping and get to the pharmacy. And we know that service is really important to people now more than ever,” Hockman said.

Hockman said at the height of the pandemic, DART’s ridership was down 60%. However, as the state continues to open back up, they’ve seen a 10-15% increase in business.

According to the Chief Executive Affairs Officer, the temporary fair suspension resulted in a million-dollar loss in revenue for the bus company. However, they received assistance through the CARES Act, to make up for what they lost and cover new expenses for additional safety measures.

For the past couple months, they’ve reduced a few of their local routes to only running on Saturdays. However this past Sunday, DART brought back some of those services.

Hockman said due to the volume of passengers, they aren’t able to run at full capacity just yet.

“We are putting extra buses on our busier routes during peak travel times, so that, as buses do start to fill up and get to that 50% capacity there’s another bus that we can use to carry those additional passengers to accommodate that social distancing,” Hockman said. “So we’re not able to fully restore back to normal service levels but we are hoping to be able to do that next month.”

DART also offers reduced fare programs for eligible passengers. To learn more about how to apply, visit their website.