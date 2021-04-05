DART Providing Free Bus Rides to COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

DES MOINES, Iowa– For those wishing to get to a vaccine but who might not have transportation, DART is stepping into help.

DART is providing free rides to anyone on the way to their first or second vaccine appointment. The public transportation service is asking passengers to provide proof of a vaccine appointment when boarding a bus, such as a confirmation email or a white slip.

DART advises people to visit their website to take advantage of the online trip planner to find the right bus route to get to an appointment. Erin Hockman with the bus service said that DART will continue to offer these free rides until everyone in central Iowa who wishes to get vaccinated is vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, DART has provided free rides to frontline workers and those searching for employment. Now, DART wants to help the state get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“There’s a lot of people here in central Iowa who rely on Dart as their primary means of transportation and so we’ve wanted throughout the last year to ensure that people continue to get to those essential services, safely,” Hockman said.

Polk County has a partnership with a clinic located in Ankeny called VaxiTaxi. VaxiTaxi delivers vaccines to people who can’t leave their home due to a medical condition or a physical disability. To learn more about this service visit the VaxiTaxi’s website or reach out to Polk County.