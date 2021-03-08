DART Offering Free Rides to COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting Monday, March 8.

The free rides are available on all Local, Express and On Call routes. DART asks riders to bring proof of their vaccine appointment.

DART Bus Plus riders can reserve a free ride to or from a vaccine appointment by using DART’s Paratransit services. These rides must be reserved at least 24 hours in advance by calling 515-283-8136.

For information about DART schedules, routes or directions to the nearest DART stop, visit DART’s website or call 515-283-8100.

Face masks are required by federal law to be worn on public transportation vehicles and at transit facilities, including while waiting outdoors for a bus. DART has disposable masks available at the front of the bus for riders who do not have one.

“We ask all riders to continue following the guidance of local and national health officials by practicing social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and staying home and avoid riding DART whenever you feel ill,” DART said in a press release.

Information about vaccine availability and appointments in Polk County is available online here.