DES MOINES – Des Moines Area Regional Transit, the city’s public transit, is offering free rides to people who are going to a cooling center.

Polk County has a heat advisory in place and when that happens they open cooling centers to the public. Most centers are places like public libraries or community centers. A full list of Polk County’s cooling center locations is available on their website.

DART provides people free rides to cooling centers along its bus routes. All people need to do is let the bus driver know that they are going to a cooling center when they board to ride for free.

To learn more about what routes go to cooling centers visit DART’s website.