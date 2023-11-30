DES MOINES, Iowa — Members of the Des Moines community were able to provide their input and ask questions about the potential 40% reduction in the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) services at a public meeting Thursday night.

DART announced in early November that it may have to cut service by 40% over the span of five years due to a lack of funding. DART is hoping to avoid that decision by asking the Des Moines City Council to increase the franchise fee by 2.5%. During the last session the state legislature authorized the city to increase the franchise fee by up to 2.5% so long as that increase went toward public transit.

Erin Hockman, DART chief external affairs officer, said the majority of DART riders use the service to get to work to earn an income and support their families, which is why the increase in funding is critical to the Des Moines community.

“It’s a really critical time for our community, decisions about increasing funding or cutting a really essential service are important decisions and they’re decisions that people have strong feelings on and we heard a lot of that tonight,” Hockman said.

Funding for DART has come from property taxes, but DART leaders and state lawmakers have been working for several years to find ways to diversify funding so DART can keep pace with the growing need for service Hockman said. The region has grown by 24% in the last decade while public transit has only grown by 1%.

Multiple people shared their support and apprehension about the franchise fee increase at the meeting at the Northwest Community Center in Des Moines’ Ward 1.

A Des Moines educator shared how she relied heavily on DART to get to and from work and see friends and family as she is unable to drive.

“I am visually impaired to the point where it’s not safe for me to drive a car,” the educator said. “So, the goal of my life has always been how can I live in a city where I can have a full professional, personal, familial, and friend-filled life that doesn’t require me to walk everywhere or to get a ride from friends. It meant so much to me to be able to be in Des Moines where you have DART … I can go grocery shopping and I can go to Target and I can not walk for 25 minutes in rain, sun, or snow just to get to work to teach my kiddos. If the decision is made to reduce DART service by 40% you reduce my ability to engage with my family, my friends, my colleagues, and my students, by 40% and I don’t think I deserve that and I don’t think any of you deserve that.”

Another Des Moines resident expressed concern that the franchise fee increase would also result in residents paying more in taxes.

“These last few years have been horrendous on inflation… our pays have gone down and you’re asking us to pay you guys more money for a service that you are in charge of,” the resident said. “I want to know what have you done. Have you looked at privatization, have you looked at a change in leadership, at corporate sponsorships … we are getting taxed so much I can not afford anymore I’m getting really, really livid.”

DART will collect all the feedback they receive from the public input meetings and the online submissions and present them to the Des Moines City Council. Hockman said they expect the council to vote on the franchise fee sometime in Jan. 2024. DART will host another round of public meetings in the spring to determine any potential route cuts and service changes.

The next public input meetings are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Friday, December 1, Noon-1 p.m., virtual via Zoom

Noon-1 p.m., virtual via Zoom Monday, December 4, 6-7 p.m., East Side Library (Ward 2)

Wednesday, December 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Open House at DART Central Station

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Open House at DART Central Station Thursday, December 7, 6-7 p.m., DMPS Kurtz Opportunity Center (Ward 3)

Tuesday, December 12, 6-7 p.m., Des Moines Area Religious Council (Ward 4)

The online input form can be found on DART’s website.