DES MOINES, Iowa — DART hired 13 temporary operators to work during the stretch of the Iowa State Fair to help bring people to and from the fairgrounds.

With over a million people attending the fair every year and limited parking, having an alternate plan for transportation is important to allow everyone to enjoy what the fair has to offer. DART says that it transports around 10 to 15 percent of fair-goers every year.

“It’s the best way to get to the fair. The reasons for that are that you don’t have to pay for parking. Parking at those three park-and-ride locations is free. The bus ticket is extremely affordable, it’s the best deal of the fair,” says Erin Hockman who is the Chief External Affairs Officer for DART.

DART’s affordable and accessible form of transportation brings in several new riders during the State Fair. According to Hockman, 220,000 rides were provided during the course of last year’s fair, which she says is equivalent to the amount of rides they provide in a typical month.

In order for this service to be available, DART hires temporary employees who will work alongside their existing drivers. This year, DART is offering a $500 bonus to all temporary operators who complete all of their shifts.

DART’s services will be available every day of the fair from 8 AM to midnight, with buses running every 10 to 15 minutes. However, if a concert goes past midnight, DART will keep its buses running so all fair-goers have a ride home.

For more information on DART’s Park and Ride to the State Fair, visit their website here.