DES MOINES, Iowa — A DART bus passenger was injured in a Des Moines crash late Tuesday night.

Police said a car and bus collided around 10:15 p.m. at 31st Street and University Avenue. One person on the bus fell off a seat during impact. Paramedics took that person to the hospital to be checked out.

No other injuries were reported, despite the airbags going off inside the car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.