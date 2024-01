DES MOINES – The winter storm is making road conditions unsafe this morning.

Our WHO 13 Crews counted 12 cars that had slid off the road between Des Moines and Ankeny on I-35 between 4:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Completely snow-covered roads are being reported across the state and the Iowa State Patrol recommends the public stay off the roads until the snow ends.

If you don’t have to go anywhere — stay home and stay safe.