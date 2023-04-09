DES MONIES, Iowa — Parkinson’s disease impacts millions of Americans. It is a chronic degenerative movement disorder that impacts people’s lives and how they perform day-to-day tasks.

Research shows dancing has proven to be beneficial and slows the progression of the disease.

Tallis Strüb with Des Moines Ballroom joined Cinthia Naranjo on Today in Iowa Sunday to talk more about the PD moves program. Part one of the interview can be found above, with the second part below.

The class starts on April 24. It is a free five-week dancing class for patients and their caregivers.

Participants will learn various dance styles including Swing, Salsa, Waltz, Foxtrot and Tango. The focus of the class to improve balance, coordination and use of rhythm in patients.

Des Moines University Students also participate in the course.

To learn more or to sign up, you can go to this website.