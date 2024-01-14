PERRY, Iowa — Just after 8 a.m. Sunday morning, longtime Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger passed away.

Elizabeth Marburger shared the news on the GoFundMe page, that was created to help with medical costs. Marburger was in the hospital for 10 days after he stepped in on January 4 to protect his students against the school shooter. He sustained serious injuries while ensuring staff and students were able to exit the building, according to officials.

Marburger was the principal in Perry since 1995.