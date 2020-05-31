Damage on Court Avenue Following Saturday Night Riots

DES MOINES, Iowa — The president of the Court Avenue District Association said 90% of the businesses in the district sustained some sort of damage during Saturday night’s riots.

“Obviously it’s heartbreaking to see businesses destroyed,” Spaghetti Works General Manager Tracy Vannoni said.

Shattered glass and boarded up windows lined the street of Court Avenue Sunday morning.

“[The rioters] just went through and systematically did something to every door when they got to it, whether they threw a chair through it or they tagged it, whether they threw a planter at it,” Court Avenue District Association President Tom Zmolek said.

“They chucked our flowerpots through the window. We did find a metal bar stool from down the street in there as well,” Vannoni said.

“Hy-Vee has boarded up all their windows, even the ones that weren’t broken, and so kind of looking at what we need to do going forward to make sure that we don’t incur any more damage,” Vannoni said.

Some businesses are considering staying closed Sunday in preparation for more riots. They said this is a hard decision to make since many have been closed for the last two and half months because of COVID-19.

“We were reopening this weekend at 50% capacity and it’s been a lot for the operators out here to swallow,” Zmolek said.

“We were set to open tomorrow for the first time. We haven’t been open for carryout, we haven’t been open for anything, tomorrow is our open day. I’m not sure how that’s impacting us,” Vannoni said.

Something that is making an impact is the effort from strangers to try and clean up the district.

“We were cleaning up the glass and somebody I’ve never met before stopped by. He said ‘I saw it on the news, came down’ and said ‘do you need help cleaning up?'”

The Court Avenue District Association said the outcome of Sunday’s protests will determine what time businesses open and close on Sunday.