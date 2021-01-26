Dallas County Public Health Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations for People 65 and Older

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Public Health Department opened up phase 1-B of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution Tuesday for people age 65 and older.
The vaccine distribution started at 8:00 a.m. and will go until the vaccines run out. Multiple locations are offering the vaccines but you must register prior to receiving one.
The sites, and links to where you can register, are listed below:
|Dallas County Health Department
25747 N Ave. Ste C
Adel, IA 50003
515-993-3750
Click here to schedule!
|HyVee Waukee
1005 E Hickman Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
Click here to schedule!
|HyVee Westlakes
1725 Jordan Creek Pkwy
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Click here to schedule!
|HyVee West Des Moines
1010 60th St.
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Click here to schedule!
|Medicap Waukee
10 Warrior Lane
Waukee, IA 50263
Click here to schedule!
|Exemplar Care
7300 Westown Pkwy Ste 330
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Call 515-650-4370 to schedule
|HyVee Perry
1215 141st Street
Perry, IA 50220
Click here to schedule!
|Medicap Perry
601 1st Ave
Perry, IA 50220
515-465-3391
Click here to schedule!
|Adel Health Mart Pharmacy
113 N 9th St.
Adel, IA 50003
515-993-3644
Click here to request an appointment!
|Sumpter Pharmacy
628 Nile Kinnick Dr S #1/2
Adel, IA 50003
515-993-1119
Click here to schedule!
Others in phase 1-B, such as teachers, won’t officially be eligible to get vaccines until February 1st.