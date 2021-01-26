Dallas County Public Health Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations for People 65 and Older

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Public Health Department opened up phase 1-B of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution Tuesday for people age 65 and older.

The vaccine distribution started at 8:00 a.m. and will go until the vaccines run out. Multiple locations are offering the vaccines but you must register prior to receiving one.

The sites, and links to where you can register, are listed below:

Others in phase 1-B, such as teachers, won’t officially be eligible to get vaccines until February 1st.