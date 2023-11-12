MINBURN, Iowa — Veterans day honors those who have served overseas, and local Post 99 is helping cement the legacy of some central Iowans.

On Saturday, a crowd over over 200 people gathered at Freedom Park in Minburn for the dedication of a new memorial: the Dallas County Memorial Wall.

The wall is full of of bricks with veterans who have lived or are currently living in Dallas County. More than 300 bricks with names of veterans are on the wall, including the names of two Civil War veterans. It sits next to the Freedom Rock which was placed in 2019.

The idea for the wall stemmed from the Freedom Rock, with members of the Freedom Park Committee wanting to have another memorial, like others around the state. With the goal of honoring those who have served in their community.

“We’re very proud of the county that we live in. It’s very special and even though we’re so close to the metro area, it still feels like a rural county for us,” said Don Richardson, the Vice Commander of American Legion Osborne Post 99. The people are great again, the community supports veterans. And we take care of our own around here. And so that’s pretty special.”

There is still 108 open bricks that will be filled in on the wall. Richardson said that those are now about 30% full. Anyone that wants to inquire about a brick on the memorial all can reach out to the American Legion Osborne Post 99. They cost $100 dollars a brick.