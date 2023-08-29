ADEL, Iowa — Crews are breaking ground Tuesday on a new Dallas County Administration Building.

The new structure is going up at the corner of Court and Nile Kinnick Drive South. That’s on the north side of the Adel square.

The two-story building will be 54,000 square feet and house the offices of several departments, including the Assessor, Board of Supervisors, Information Technology, Treasurer, and Recorder.

County leaders say as the court system continues to expand with the population growth in the county, administrative office space in the courthouse was becoming too cramped and other departments needed to find new space.

A new location will also help keep inmates brought to the courthouse and the general public away from each other.

The price tag for the new building is $25 million. Of that, $10 million is being covered by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.