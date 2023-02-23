DES MOINES, Iowa — A Dallas Center woman was sentenced to prison last week for stealing over $270,000 from the Federal Employees’ Group Life Insurance program. The woman used the money for large purchases like a motorcycle and posted videos about the purchases on TikTok.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa, Jordyn Darion Culp, 28, stole $273,698 from the FEGLI program from approximately Oct. 2019 to Sept. 2021. Culp accessed the FEGLI accounts through her employment and transferred money from those accounts to her own personal bank account.

Culp purchased a motorcycle, motorhome, and a cargo trailer with the stolen funds. Police arrested Culp for the fraud after she posted several videos on her TikTok account about the purchases.

Culp was sentenced to 18 months in prison after entering a guilty plea for wire fraud on Feb. 14. After her prison sentence Culp will have to serve three years of supervised release.