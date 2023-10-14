CINCINNATI, OHIO — It will be the birth of a new rivalry on Saturday as Matt Campbell takes his Iowa State Cyclones back to his home state of Ohio to face the Big 12’s newest addition, the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Matchup

The Cyclones come in to the game on a high note after knocking off returning national runners-up TCU in Ames. The Cyclones are 3-3 on the season and 2-1 in conference. The Bearcats are still looking for their first ever Big 12 victory under first year head coach Scott Satterfield. They are on a three-game losing streak as they welcome the Cyclones to campus.

Cincinnati is a five point favorite in the game, with an anticipated over/under of 43 points.

Forecast

The Cyclones and Bearcats will meet under cloud, cool skies in Cincinnati. Temperatures should be around 50 degrees at kickoff under cloudy skies with a slight chance of precipitation.

How to watch

Kickoff at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati is at 11:00 a.m. and you can watch the game on FS1. You can also stream it live on the Fox Sports app.