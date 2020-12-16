Cyclones Stock Up on Big 12 Championship Gear

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones are bound not just for a bowl game this year, but for the Big12 Championship game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

But first Cyclone fans are looking to get the Big12 Championship gear, including shirts, hats, with the team names included. Having the names caused a wait to be placed on the order to see who the Cyclones would play.

“We didn’t know with that Baylor Oklahoma game who’s going to win that it was pretty close at half time we really had to wait the duration of the game so we would know,” said Rita Phillips, the Director of the Iowa State Bookstore. “Because on our shirts we have it is dual teams, Iowa State and Oklahoma are on our shirts.”

The shirts were printed in Minnesota, so they did not arrive in Ames until Monday. There were lots of orders waiting to be filled.

“Thousands of orders that have to get in the mail, we got them all done last night much sooner than we thought we would so I just took the entire team to come together,” said Phillips. “We’re so excited for the Cyclones, we’re excited for the football team, we’re excited for the fans of Iowa State who waited for this for 108 years, so we can’t wait to see the outcome.”

“We’re just getting ready for the big game Saturday, we love the Cyclones,” said Jack Bertilson, a Cyclone fan, who was joined by a number of members of the Salt Company ministry on campus.

The group even included one person buying Cyclone gear, who graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

“I will not be wearing it this Saturday, but I wear it every other Saturday,” said Alanna Sellinger, a new Cyclone convert.

“When we beat Oklahoma this weekend we could then see even further store traffic after, that after we secure the win,” said Phillips.

More shirts could also come if the Cyclones get invited to a big bowl game.

Meanwhile the ISU Bookstore will be open to sell merchandise with the big game logo right up until game time, they are even open Saturday morning. They’ve worked with in-store shoppers, and also offer touch-less curbside service.