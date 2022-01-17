Cyclones remain #15, Hawkeyes just outside AP Top 25

IOWA — The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team maintained its ranking at number 15 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, with the Iowa Hawkeyes sitting just outside the threshold.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the new #1 team in the country. They’re followed by Auburn, Arizona, Purdue and Baylor to round out the top five.

The Cyclones were one-and-one on the week, losing to Kansas and defeating Texas. The Cyclones play #18 Texas Tech on Tuesday in Lubbock and welcome TCU to Ames this Saturday.

The Iowa Hawkeyes received the most votes of any team not making the Top 25 this week (26th place). The Hawkeyes defeated Indiana and Minnesota last week. They play at Rutgers on Wednesday and then welcome Penn State to Iowa City on Saturday.