AMES, IOWA — The start of the 2023 football season was successful on the field for the Iowa State Cyclones, but not for the use of mobile ticketing at Jack Trice Stadium. A combination of hot weather, bright sun and late arriving fans created a traffic jam that kept thousands from making it to their seats before kickoff.

Iowa State is hoping to avoid a repeat of that on Saturday with the Iowa Hawkeyes coming to town. The Cyclones called on their radio voice, John Walters, to walk fans through the simple process of mobile ticketing:

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones are scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 pm on Saturday. ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard has asked fans to please try to be in the stadium by 1:45 pm.