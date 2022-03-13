IOWA — The Iowa State Cyclones are heading back to the NCAA tournament, one season after losing 20 games. The Cylcones and new head coach T.J. Otzelberger are the 11-seed in the Midwest region, taking on the 6th-seeded LSU Tigers on Friday in Milwaukee.

The Cyclones enter the NCAA tournament with a 20-12 record. The Cyclones were ranked in the top-ten earlier in the season before a late season slide. The Cyclones were blown out in their opening game of the Big 12 Tournament by Texas Tech, 72-41. The season is an amazing one year turnaround under new head coach Otzelberger after the Cyclones finished last in the Big 12 one year ago.

LSU ends the season with a 22-11 record. The team fired head coach Will Wade on Saturday as they await word of NCAA violations allegedly committed under Wade’s leadership.