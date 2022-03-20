MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN — The Iowa State Cyclones are heading back to the Sweet 16! On Sunday evening the 11th-seeded Cyclones knocked off the 3rd-seeded Wisconsin Badgers, 54-49 to advance to the Midwest Region semifinals in Chicago.

The win extends the amazing one year turnaround under first year Cyclone head coach T.J. Otzelberger. One year ago the Cyclones won just two games. They are now back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. The Cyclones will play the winner of the Auburn-Miami game.

The Cyclones were lead in scoring by senior guard Gabe Kalscheur with 22 points. Izaiah Brockington added 10 points in a defensive battle.

Wisconsin was led in the losing effort by All-Americans Johnny Davis with 17 and Brad Davidson with 12.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MARCH 20: Gabe Kalscheur #22 of the Iowa State Cyclones dribbles in front of Johnny Davis #1 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Fiserv Forum on March 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)









