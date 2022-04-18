AMES, Iowa — Tyrese Hunter announced on Monday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal after a single standout season in Ames. Hunter made the announcement on his Twitter feed just after Noon. Hunter started 35 games for the Cyclones this past season – a freshmen record. He helped lead the Cyclones to a surprise Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tournament in coach T.J. Otzelberger’s first season in Ames.

Here is Hunter’s full message posted online:

“First of all, I’d like to thank the Good Lord for blessing me with the ability and talent to play this game that I love so much. Secondly, to Cyclone Nation I wanna thank you all for the support and undying enthusiasm that you give Cyclone basketball every game at Hilton Coliseum or on the road. I’ll always appreciate it. Thanks to my coaches and staff as well as all the players for embracing me as I started my collegiate career here at Iowa State. After praying, speaking with my family and giving myself time to carefully consider my next steps on this journey, I’ve decide to enter the NCAA transfer portal.”

Tyrese Hunter