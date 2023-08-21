AMES, IOWA — The Iowa State Cyclones are looking for a new RB1. On Monday, WHO 13 confirmed that Jirehl Brock has left the Cyclone football team voluntarily. The news was first reported by the Des Moines Register’s Randy Peterson.

Brock was expected to enter the season as the top running back on the Cyclones depth chart again this season before his name surfaced in a gambling investigation. Brock is charged with Tampering With Records for allegedly using another person’s name to open an online sports gambling account.

Brock is accused of placing more than 1,300 bets using an account started in another person’s name. He is alleged to have bet on four Iowa State football games, two in which he played.

Defensive linemen Isaiah Lee and offensive linemen Dodge Sauser have also left the football team. Cyclone quarterback Hunter Dekkers has also been charged in the gambling investigation. At last report he still remained with the Cyclone football program though he is not participating in fall camp.

The Cyclones open the football season on September 2nd against the UNI Panthers.