Cyclone Fans reflect on Big12 Championship

AMES, Iowa — For Iowa State Cyclone fans, this is a trip where no Cyclone has gone before. The Big12 Title game is a new thing for fans. The school was given 5000 tickets, which sold right away.

“People have been looking forward to this moment for a long time, for many years,” said Scott Matter, a Cyclone fan in Des Moines. “ I think a lot of people frankly, believe this day would never come, it wasn’t that many years ago, Iowa State would be happy to go to any bowl game, or just have a winning season.”

The prize is much bigger this year, the absolute top of the Big 12, and with the new ranking of 6 in the nation, new horizons have opened.

“This year is dramatically different, we beat West Virginia, Kansas State, and Oklahoma, and the fans weren’t storming the field or anything,” said Matter.

Matter bought his ticket December 1. Brad Black of Rockwell City just picked his up at the last minute.

“Saw a Facebook post in a group that there were some people selling some tickets, they had an illness in the family,” said Brad Black, a Cyclone fan from Rockwell City. “I thought,I’m gonna snatch them up and go, and I called my brother.”

For Cyclone fans, this is a time to pause, and reflect on how far this team has come.

“There’s almost no words to describe it, not just from my perspective, I am pretty active on all social media platforms when it comes to being a fan of the Iowa State Cyclones,” said Black. “Just to see the reaction from across the board, all generations, and how excited they are to be witnessing this year.”

”When some people think of Iowa State, I hope people think of loyalty,” said Matter. “I’ve gone to other Big12 games around the conference, if its Oklahoma, Texas, or Kansas, there’s always a huge number of Iowa State fans there.”

The big question, is can the Cyclones do what would be unthinkable, even at the start of this season, to beat Oklahoma twice?

“People have to be realistic, until this year Iowa State had never beaten Oklahoma in Ames, my entire lifetime,” said Matter. “Trying to do that two times in one year is going to be very difficult, I thing we all have faith they can do it.”