Cyclone Fans Excited About Team’s Future Following 2021 Fiesta Bowl Victory

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Sunday night, the Des Moines International Airport was quiet when Iowa Cyclone fans returned home from Phoenix. Still, the lack of crowds did not stop fans from expressing their joy about the Cyclones winning the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.

“It feels awesome, it feels great,” said Cyclone fan Erik Lundy.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, only family members of Cyclone players and guests invited by families were able to attend the game. However, after Saturday’s victory, Iowa State University’s President Wendy Wintersteen hopes that fans will be allowed in the stands this year.

“Things are going to be different in the Spring and Summer and Fall. We know that we’re going to have a different kind of football season next year, and it’s going to be even better than this one.”

While some fans had the opportunity to travel to Phoenix, others enjoyed it from home.

“It was really cool, and they had an outstanding game. It was fun to watch,” said Cyclone fan Brittany Abernathy.

Although fans could not travel to the Fiesta Bowl, both players and fans agree that Coach Matt Campbell led the team to victory.

“Ever since our Head Coach Matt Campbell came and really flipped program around. You know we’ve been having nine and three this season, so that’s the new standard now next year we got to go higher than that,” said Cyclone player Jarrod Hufford.