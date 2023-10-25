DES MOINES, Iowa — Cyclone Nation has a new foothold on the south side of Des Moines.

Wednesday, the Iowa State Men’s Basketball team held a basketball clinic for first and second graders at the Pioneer-Columbus Community Center. It was a collaboration between the Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department and the We Will Collective at Iowa State.

The players got a chance to do some coaching, kids learned some basketball skills, and the hope is … a lasting connection was made.

“These kids tonight will go home this year and ask their mom or dad to turn on the Iowa State basketball game, just because of tonight,” said Des Moines Parks and Rec director Ben Page. “It’s a win-win for Iowa State, it’s a win for the city, it’s a win for these families and kids. And I’m excited to think maybe in 8 or 9 years, one of these kids will be back here doing the same thing as a Division One athlete for us again.”

The clinic was limited to the first 100 kids who signed up.

The Cyclones open their season November 6 against Wisconsin-Green Bay.