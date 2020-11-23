Cyber Attack Strikes State Website

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans who got online Monday to schedule an appointment to get a driver’s license or a personalized license plate with the department of transportation found a warning notice.

“Our hosting vendor has experienced a major outage due to a cyber attack,” Iowa DOT spokeswoman Andrea Henry explained.

Henry added that, “no DOT data or systems were compromised or at risk.”

The department created a temporary site at the regular web address (iowadot.gov) that provides the bulk of the information for users until the vendor can restore the full function of the website, Henry said. She thinks it may be next week before the vendor can bring the website back to its pre-attack capability since the Thanksgiving holiday may slow things down.

It will now be up to the vendor to find the source of the cyber attack, Henry said.