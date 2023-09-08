AMES, IOWA — The biggest football gameday in the state of Iowa is finally here. It is Cy-Hawk Saturday! The state’s oldest football rivalry will be renewed for the 70th time in Ames, with the Hawkeyes leading the all time series 46-23.

The Cyclones will welcome the Hawkeyes to Ames at 2:30 pm. The game should be easy for everyone to find on television as it will air as the game of the day on Fox (KDSM 17).

Fans heading to the game in Ames will find much cooler temperatures than one week ago.

Iowa State is also hoping to avoid a repeat of last week’s mobile ticketing issues. The school released a video this week walking them through the mobile gameday entry procedure.