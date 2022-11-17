IOWA — The biggest football rivalry in the state of Iowa isn’t going anywhere any time soon. On Thursday the University of Iowa and Iowa State University agreed to a two-year extension to continue their annual football series through 2027. The two schools’ previous contract was set to expire in 2025.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones have met every year since 1977. The Cyclones won the 2022 matchup 10-7, their first victory in seven years. The Hawkeyes lead the series 30-15 since it resumed in 1977. The Hawkeyes and Cyclones will play at Jack Trice Stadium on September 9th, 2023 when the series resumes next year.