Curfew Lifted in Polk County

Des Moines, Iowa — The Polk County Board of Supervisors is lifting the 9:00 p.m. curfew effective immediately.

The curfew was imposed the last three nights across Polk County after peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd gave way to small groups of looters and vandals in the evening.

The Board of Supervisors released this statement after the vote:

“The Polk County Board of Supervisors held a public meeting today (June 4) at 1:00 and voted unanimously to rescind the Curfew Order that took effect on Sunday, May 31 and was amended on June 2, 2020. The Curfew Order was put in place at the request of Mayor Frank Cownie and Governor Reynolds in response to the public disorder and violence that occurred this past week.



After several nights of peaceful protests and in consultation with law enforcement and all of the Mayors within Polk County, the Board of Supervisors agreed the Amended Curfew Order should be lifted – effective immediately the Amended Curfew Order is Rescinded. Local leaders and law enforcement trust that the protests will continue in a peaceful manner and they look forward to engaging in the critical issue of racial justice. A curfew will remain an option that will be implemented only in the event that public disorder, including violence and/or property destruction, takes place in our communities.” Polk County Board of Supervisors

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie thanked the Supervisors on Thursday and also clarified his remarks earlier this week questioning the use of a curfew. The mayor released this statement moments after Thursday’s vote:

“I want to clarify something I said last night outside my home while meeting with peaceful protesters. I told those gathered that I would get together with Polk County officials today to discuss lifting the countywide 9 p.m. curfew. I never intended my remarks to be critical of the Board of Supervisors’ decision to impose the curfew earlier this week, and if they came across that way, I apologize. If you recall, the entire City Council and I were supportive and appreciative of Polk County’s decision last Sunday in their response to our requests for help. I am supportive of the Board of Supervisor’s decision today to lift the curfew as we have seen the effectiveness of the curfew as tensions eased and meaningful discussions continued. After two days of peaceful protesting, clearly the curfew worked and Polk County Supervisors should be commended for their leadership.“ Frank Cownie, Des Moines Mayor