DES MOINES, Iowa — Knock and Drop was started by Zuli Garcia in 2020. She saw a big need within the Latino community early in the pandemic. She started a small mobile food pantry from her car. Now she is a founder of her non-profit organization.

It is the first Latino food pantry in our state. The pantry has culturally specific foods such as pan dulce, corn flour, fresh produce, beans and rice. Garcia’s goal is to feed families within the Latino community.

She also partners with other organizations as well. She has served hundreds of people in the state and hopes to expand out to rural areas. They recently raised enough money to purchase a van to deliver to families in rural parts of the state. They collaborated with Refugee & Immigrant Voices in Action – RIVA to provide culturally specific foods to other parts of the state.

Our Cinthia Naranjo sat down with Garcia about her motivation to continue to help the Latino community.