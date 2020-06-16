CSA Farm Finds New Ways to Connect with Consumers without In-Person Des Moines Farmer’s Market

JOHNSTON, Iowa — With the cancellation of the Des Moines Farmers Market, CSA farms, otherwise known as community-supported agriculture, have been thriving this season, as consumers have been looking for other ways to get their hands on fresh produce.

There are seven CSAs in Polk County. One of them, Grade A Gardens, said their phone has been ringing off the hook for the last couple of months.

When the owner of Grade A Gardens, Jordan Clasen, first found out the Des Moines Farmers Market was going virtual, he was terrified. Like most farmers, he bought seeds and supplies in the winter, preparing for a very busy season this spring, only for his plans to be derailed by the coronavirus.

Although CSA shares have been a major help, Clasen said it’s still not enough to replace the Downtown Farmer’s Market, where Grade A Gardens receives half of its revenue for the year.

So, Clasen’s farming got creative in finding ways to sell extra produce. Not only does Grade A Gardens spearhead a small-scale farmers market at the Des Moines Playhouse, but they also have created a website where consumers can now buy products online.

“That’s allowed us to pivot and kind of sell some more stuff too by creating stuff on the website people can click and buy it on there, but it hasn’t been easy. We’re just trying to make it work,” Clasen said.

For more information on Grade A Garden’s CSA Program, visit their website.