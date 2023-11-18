DES MOINES, Iowa- Hundreds of people gathered inside Hall A of Hy-Vee Hall to shop locally at the second day of the Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market.

The market kicked off on Friday and will run from 9AM to 6PM on Saturday and from 9AM to 1PM on Sunday.

The Greater Des Moines Partnership said that this is their first year hosting the Winter market indoors since 2019, and it’s the last market they’re organizing until next May.

“I think the community’s excited to have one final market for the season,” said Megan Renkel, the manager of the Downtown Farmers’ Market.

Over 150 vendors packed the Hall selling late-season produce, holiday gifts, handcrafted goods, delicious food, and more.

Iowa Cookie Company is one of the vendors showcased at the event. They are a home bakery based in Iowa, that take orders online to ship nationally. They have over 80 cookie recipes that they recycle through and new flavors featured every week.

Events like the Winter Farmers’ Market help them reach new customers.

“They’re gigantic cookies, they’re six ounces a piece… they’re all just very soft and very good,” said Ryne Doughty of Iowa Cookie Co.

Another vendor featured at the market is Cajun Belle, a local shop bringing Texas to Central Iowa.

Zack Hollier is a Texas native and owner of Cajun Belle. He said that after he moved to Iowa, he missed the food and wanted to share it with Iowans.

“Food brings people together. I like bringing people together. It makes me smile,” said Hollier.

And it wouldn’t be a Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market without the fresh produce. Timeless Prairie Orchard is a high-density apple tree orchard with over 6,000 apple trees in Winthrop, Iowa.

David Differding of Timeless Prairie Orchard said that the Winter Farmers’ Market will be their last time sharing their apples until next season.

“This is it. You’ve got today and tomorrow to come by and buy your apples that you need for the holidays,” said Differding.

After this weekend, the Greater Des Moines Partnership said their next market will be the Downtown Farmers’ Market, kicking off on Saturday May 4, 2024 at the Historic Court District.