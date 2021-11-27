Crowds flock to Valley Junction during Small Business Saturday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – People waited outside stores and crowded sidewalks in Valley Junction to shop local for Small Business Saturday.

“We’re just out here shopping for Christmas, just stocking stuffers and just little gifts for people for Christmas,” said shopper Jordyn Nikkel.

Shopper Chelsey Houston spent the day with her daughter and mother.

“Shopping local on Saturday is wonderful because it’s supporting our local community. Shop local goes right back into our roots,” Houston said.

Small Business Saturday in 2020 looked a lot different than this year. Many Iowa small business owners had limited in-store capacity, and some required masks. However, this year store owners welcomed crowds to shop.

“As you can see, the store is filled with people, and it’s great to see the whole community come out and support the local businesses,” said Meredith Wells, the co-owner of MoMere.

According to a report, while many Americans planned to support small businesses, the amount of people who shopped is significantly lower than in past years.

Meanwhile, many companies faced supply chain issues this year. Still, several Valley Junction businesses were not impacted negatively by the shortage because they ordered inventory early or purchased items from other businesses in Iowa.

“We’re very blessed. Here in our store, we carry a lot of local small vendors in Iowa,” said Abby Sharp. the owner of Heart of Iowa Market Place. “So while the supply chain is definitely hitting us in some aspects, we’re very blessed that we have vendors who are making stuff in Iowa and can keep up.”