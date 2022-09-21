DES MOINES, Iowa — A group in downtown Des Moines united Wednesday night under a belief best summarized by the immortal John Lennon lyric: “Give peace a chance.”

The Des Moines Faith Committee commemorated the International Day of Peace with a rally in Cowles Commons. The event featured a speech from Dr. Kesho Scott, an associate professor of sociology and American studies at Grinnell College, and a performance from the Heartland Youth Choir.

The event has been a Faith Committee tradition for twenty years, and members of the group say they will keep it going until world peace is achieved.

“It’s a journey, not a destination,” said Des Moines Faith Committee member Jacqueline Thompson. “I’m not sure I’ll ever see peace in my lifetime, but that’s what I’m striving for. I can’t say we’re closer or further away, but we’re continuing to move, and that’s the important part to me.”

The International Day of Peace was established by the United Nations in 1981.