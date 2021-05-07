Crowd Gathers Even Before Ribbon-Cutting at Lauridsen Skatepark

DES MOINES, IOWA — On Friday afternoon, the City of Des Moines will officially become home to one of the nation’s premiere skateparks. Two weeks from now an Olympic qualifying event will be held there.

It’s a momentous day that WHO 13’S Dan Winters put into perspective: “Ten years ago if you would have said Des Moines was going to be the place where the biggest skate park was – people would’ve looked at you like you had two-heads.” But the Lauridsen Skatepark along the banks of the Des Moines River is now a reality.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held at 4:30pm on Friday, but crowds were gathering outside the park well in advance for a chance to finally ride the course. “It’s like all your birthdays combined into one big event,” said Ethan Knight from Polk City, “Its just about anything you could ask for for a skatepark.” Knight says he skated at parks in Kansas City and Minneapolis but this will be bigger and better than those.

Lauridsen Skatepark will host the Dew Tour on May 20th-23rd. That event will be a qualifying event for the first-ever US Olympic skateboarding team in Tokyo this summer.