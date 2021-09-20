‘Critical need’ for blood at LifeServe due to massive transfusions at metro hospitals

DES MOINES, Iowa – It’s a call we’ve heard before: blood donors are needed. But this time, recent events are making matters worse in the metro.

LifeServe Blood Center says several massive blood transfusions in Des Moines hospitals the past week have severely depleted the blood supply. Pairing that with ongoing effects of the pandemic makes for what they call a critical need.

“These significant situations that have required a lot of blood transfusions have just hit us at a time when our donor population isn’t coming in as quickly as we would like,” Christine Hayes, chief operating officer at LifeServe Blood Center, said.

LifeServe says several blood types have less than a day of supply on the shelves right now, and they typically like to have a 3 to 5 day supply at all times.

Fewer blood drives and fewer donors have also had an impact on their supply. Because this shortage is being felt at blood centers across the country, LifeServe is asking people locally to roll up their sleeves.

“Our situation is really relying on our local community members to please make a time to come in and donate blood and give the gift of life to a patient that will be benefited right here in our community,” Hayes said.

You can sign up to be a donor online. There are also blood drives happening locally.

The American Red Cross is hosting the Des Moines Community Blood Drive next week. It will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Corinthian Baptist Church – Gym: 814 School Street in Des Moines.