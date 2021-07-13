Cristhian Bahena Rivera to be sentenced Thursday, defense calls for new trial

News
Posted: / Updated:

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — The man found guilty of the murder of Mollie Tibbetts will be sentenced this week, nearly three years after the University of Iowa student first went missing, but calls for a new trial continue in the case.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this year. The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder in Iowa is life in prison without parole.

Last week, Rivera’s defense team filed a motion asking for a new trial and an arrest of judgement, saying they have discovered new evidence. The defense filed for a DOC inmate to be transported to the sentencing hearing, which the judge has approved.

Rivera’s sentencing hearing is set for Thursday in Poweshiek County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News