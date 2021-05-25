Cristhian Bahena Rivera Murder Trial Day 5: Defense team starts presenting case

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The defense team representing the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts started presenting their case Tuesday.

The University of Iowa student disappeared while jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn in July of 2018. Her body was found a month later in a cornfield about ten miles away. Investigators say Rivera led them to Tibbetts’ body.

Attorney Jennifer Frese began with an opening statement, something the defense team declined to do when the trial began last week.

“Mollie Tibbetts deserves justice. Her family deserves justice, but so does Cristhian Bahena Rivera,” Frese said.

The defense team called five witnesses on Tuesday. The first was a DNA expert who discussed evidence in the case, specifically the presence of DNA in the trunk of Rivera’s black Chevy Malibu.

Dr. Michael Spence said there was unaccounted for alleles or ‘genetic markers’ that were not from the victim (Tibbetts) or defendant (Rivera). He said he would’ve interpreted things differently than the DCI crime lab, but does acknowledge Tibbetts’ blood was found inside the trunk.

A DCI criminalist discussed the prints on items in the trunk. The defense wanted the jury not to rule out any suspects in this case.

The jury learned more about who Rivera was as a person from the people who know him. They heard from Rivera’s aunt Alejandra Cervantes Valle, as well as his former girlfriend and mother of his child, Iris Monarrez Gamboa. They provided character evidence about Rivera, saying he often spent time with family and was never violent.

“He was a really good father, he was responsible, and he always looked after his daughter,” Gamboa said.

The defense quickly turned the attention of the jury to Mollie Tibbetts’ boyfriend Dalton Jack. This is the second time he took the stand in this trial.

Defense attorneys asked him many questions about who Mollie was, their relationship, and problems they may have had.

When the prosecution cross-examined him, they focused on what happened during that week of July 2018.

“Mr. Jack, did you have anything, at all, to do with the disappearance or murder of Mollie Tibbetts?” Prosecutor Scott Brown asked.

“No,” Jack said.

“That’s all I have,” Brown said.

Several objections took place and the defense team often had to show records of past conversations when Dalton Jack was on the stand.

The defense’s case will continue Wednesday morning at 8:30.