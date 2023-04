OSCEOLA, Iowa — Fire crews were called to the Hormel Foods plant in Osceola Wednesday morning to put out a fire.

Hormel Foods’ corporate communications manager provided WHO 13 with a statement, confirming there was a small fire at the plant. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hormel also thanked the Osceola Fire Department for its fast response to the incident.

No other information was released.