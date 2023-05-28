MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The search for a missing Lake Red Rock swimmer ended Sunday morning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office found the body of the man who disappeared under the water the night before.

Crews found 21-year-old Urias Gbarjolo’s body in the lake at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday. A search and rescue team spent Saturday night and Sunday morning searching for Gbarjolo before his body was found with a sonar device.

Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt said Gbarjolo vanished while swimming with friends near the Whitebreast boat launch, which is not an authorized swimming area. Gbarjolo went under the water at about 7 p.m. and never resurfaced.

“My heart goes out to the family of this young man,” Sandholt said in a press release. “It is always sad when an individual with such a promising future is taken from us at such a young age. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Whitebreast boat launch remains closed. The rest of Red Rock Lake remains open to the public.