Crews Battle Heavy Fire at Vacant Office Building in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters battled flames at a vacant office building in West Des Moines that caused smoke to be seen for miles in the metro Monday evening.

The West Des Moines Fire Department was notified of smoke coming from a two-story office building at 1248 8th Street around 4 p.m. The flames were already heavy when firefighters arrived, according to West Des Moines Fire Marshal Mike Whitsell.

“The fire started a considerable amount of time before we got called, so we started having collapse relatively quick into our operations,” said Whitsell.

Firefighters evacuated people from nearby buildings, including a restaurant next door. They worked to keep the flames from spreading to the other buildings. No one was injured in the fire, according to Whitsell. He said they do not yet know what caused the fire.

Whitsell said the vacant building was in the beginning stages of being demolished, so it was already in a compromised state before the fire broke out, and its gas and electric utilities were already turned off.

Whitsell expects firefighters to remain on scene for several hours to monitor hotspots. He said roads in the area will be closed while crews remain on scene.