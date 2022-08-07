DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters battled the heat and flames as they made quick work of a house fire Sunday morning.

“Well it pretty much gutted the tucked under garage, the basement has significant damage and smoke throughout the house,” said District Chief Matt Porter with the Des Moines Fire Department.

The Des Moines Fire Department was called to 1000 block of 40th Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. on a report of a residential fire that started in the garage of a single family home. When crews arrived the garage was engulfed in flames and spreading. Two occupants in the home were able to escape the fire with three dogs uninjured.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control shortly after they arrived but fighting through the morning heat was a constant opponent that involved extra help and rotating shifts.

“We encourage all the firefighters to stay hydrated actually before being called out. We encourage that but then also bring a rehab vehicle in so we rotate them a little quicker than normal and get them some Gatorade and water,” Chief Porter said.

Due to the extensive damage to the home, the Red Cross was called in to provide support to the residents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the amount of monetary damage from the fire is unknown at this time.