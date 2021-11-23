Gas station near Rockwell City burns to the ground

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are monitoring for hot spots after a fire at a gas station just off Highway 20 near Rockwell City.

Crews were dispatched Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. to Sparky’s One Stop gas station on Highway 4, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. A semi-truck parked near the station was on fire, and the flames spread to the building. The source of the fire hasn’t been identified.

The sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies were on the scene helping to redirect traffic.

Fire outside of Rockwell City in Calhoun County on 11/23/21, Photo Courtesy of Don McDowell

The gas station building burned to the ground with an estimated $5 million in damages. The Rockwell City Fire Department will be on scene throughout Tuesday to monitor hot spots.