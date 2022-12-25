DES MOINES — The Des Moines Fire Department battled a motor home fire early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to a motor home in the 2400 block of East 24th street around 5:30 am Sunday.

When first responders arrived, they found an R-V and garage fully engulfed. A neighbor said they heard a loud boom and saw the home in flames. The neighbor said a person lived in the motor home.

Crews extinguished the fire within 20 minutes and with freezing temperatures.

We don’t know the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Investigators are working on the cause of the fire.